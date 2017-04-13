So, Spectrum has taken over Time Warner. Our bill came in and there is nothing different there, almost $130 a month for cable and internet, which is ridiculous, while their ads offer cable, internet and phone for less than $90 a month.
Of course that is dangling the carrot in front of the nose of new customers; if you are a longtime loyal customer, the carrot has been stuffed up your nose and that’s how you pay.
I went and tried to talk to someone about my bill and the loss of the scroll channel (channel 18 in our area) and there was a line out the door, nothing different there. So what is new and different about the new owners? Nothing, except the name.
George Eastman
Pittston
