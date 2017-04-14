Parking is a big problem in and around Main Street in Waterville. I wish good luck to the committee in charge. I hope they keep in mind parking for the elderly; we are told that we outnumber the young ones by a big percentage.

The library sure could use a special place for parking. Colby is working hard and speaking on parking. My husband and I loved going to concert at the chapel but we had to give up on going because of parking, it is very hard for the elderly to walk up to the chapel and then the steps to get in were too much.

Cecile M. Vigue

Waterville

Share