Too late, Nick. You and the other leaders of our fair city should have given more thought to the impact of the revaluation/reassessment you imposed on dumbfounded residents last year. An assessment increase from $115,000 to $215,000 in one year with a very slight downward adjustment in the astronomical mil rate put the resultant tax over the limit of common sense.

To announce that there will be no tax increase this year is hardly welcomed news to those of us who are being forced to move out of Waterville to a community that respects the ability of residents to pay a fair tax. Better news would be that the mil rate will be reduced by at least 4 more points. Holding the head of a drowning victim underwater only a foot for another year instead of forcing his head deeper is no relief.

George Davis

Waterville

