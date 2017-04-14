UNITY — Volunteers are needed for the Earth Day celebration set for 2-4 p.m. Friday, April 21, starting at Unity Community Center, 32 School St.

Activities will include clean up at Triplet Park, picking up litter and debris in downtown Unity, and spring maintenance along our local trails.

Those interested are asked to meet at 1:45 p.m. at the community center. The event is hosted by Unity Barn Raisers and Sebasticook Regional Land Trust.

For information, contact Mary Leaming at 948-9005 or [email protected].

