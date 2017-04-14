The Boothbay-Boothbay Harbor Community School District has discovered lead in the water at its schools, and has warned students and staff not to drink or cook with the water.

The lead was discovered with testing March 30 after a complaint from a student about poor-tasting water at the high school. Ten samples were sent to be tested, and five failed Environmental Protection Agency water quality standards.

“We understand how concerning the reports of lead in our school drinking water can be for parents, staff, and community members. We are concerned as well and have been in touch with all recommended authorities continuously since March 30,” Superintendent Eileen King said in a letter posted to the district’s website Thursday.

The schools have been using bottled water and water coolers since then.

Further testing of all fixtures at the elementary school and high school revealed elevated lead at 27 locations.

King wrote that the district is developing a plan to fix the problem with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Dirigo Engineering Group and Lincoln Medical Group.

This story will be updated.

