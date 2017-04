AUGUSTA — A six-week General Loss Grief Support Group will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, starting May 2, at the Alfond Center for Health.

This group is for adults who have experienced the death of a loved one. The program offers participants a chance to explore feelings of grief and loss in a supportive peer setting.

Space is limited. To register, call Tamara Cooper, bereavement coordinator, at 626-1780.

