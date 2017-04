AUGUSTA

Thursday at 10:28 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Senator Way.

10:40 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Marketplace Drive.

11:31 a.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Fowler Street.

11:58 a.m., drug offenses were reported on Edison Drive.

12:39 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hospital Street.

2:02 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.

3:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Whitten Road.

3:15 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hospital Street.

3:36 p.m., a disturbance was reported on South Chestnut Street.

4:03 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Crossing Way.

4:10 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on State Street.

4:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

5:16 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

5:59 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.

6:09 p.m., misuse of 911 was reported on Water Street.

6:53 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Hospital Street.

9:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

10:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tall Pines Way.

Friday at 2:30 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Bangor Street.

BELGRADE

Friday at 2:06 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Augusta Road.

BRUNSWICK

Thursday at 8:14 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

FARMINGDALE

Thursday at 12:45 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Blaine Road.

7:47 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Blaine Road.

Friday at 12:20 a.m., a suspicious person was reported on Maine Avenue.

LITCHFIELD

Thursday at 8:05 p.m., theft was reported on Center Road.

MONMOUTH

Thursday at 2:47 p.m., burglary was reported on Route 135.

7:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 135.

WINTHROP

Thursday at 2:39 p.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Birchwood Lane.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Thursday at 7:38 a.m., Ashley H. Gavett, 21, of Augusta was arrested on a warrant after an attempt to locate was performed on Eight Rod Road.

