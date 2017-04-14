WATERVILLE — A Portland man involved in a single-vehicle crash Thursday on Mayflower Hill Drive on the Colby College campus has died, according to police.

Gary M. Donovan, 68, of Portland, was taken to the Thayer Center for Health on North Street after the 1:48 p.m. crash and then transferred to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta, where he was to be operated on, Sgt. Alden Weigelt said Thursday.

Detective Sgt. Scott Mills, of the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office, investigates a car crash Thursday on Mayflower Hill Drive at Colby College in Waterville. Staff photo by Michael G. Seamans

Police Chief Joseph Massey said Friday morning that Donovan died at the hospital during the night. Massey said he did not have an official cause of death.

The crash occurred when the Hyundai Sonata was heading northeast on Mayflower Hill Drive and careened off the road, knocked out several black metal fence posts connected by chains near the college athletic field, struck some young trees, crossed a paved walkway and crashed, head-on into a large pine tree. Donovan was alone in the car.

Police called in Detective Sgt. Scott Mills from the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Department to help Waterville police Officer Matt Libby reconstruct the crash.

Weigelt said Thursday after the crash that a medical problem may have been a factor in the crash. Police spoke to a witness who had a conversation with Donovan at a building on the Colby campus before the crash occurred, according to Weigelt.

Police would initially not release Donovan’s name after the accident because they were trying to notify his family members.

