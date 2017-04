WATERVILLE — The REM Award Ceremony will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the Waterville Opera House.

A reception will follow the ceremony in the Opera House studio on the 3rd floor of The Center.

The organization will celebrate Volunteer Week, April 23-29, by displaying photographs of the REM Award Honorees at The Center.

For more information, call Faye W. Nicholson at 873-4444 or visit www.rem1.org.

