Troy Central School student Jillian Jewett and other fifth-grade students recently spoke with guest speaker Christian Griffith via a Smartboard at the school. Teacher Leslie Denton said the class has studied Habits of Mind program that involves success through positive actions, responses to criticisms and using multiple resources to deal with obstacles. Students asked Griffith how he overcame challenges of navy seal training and how he dealt with a near fatal infection. Denton said the students were very engaged and inspired by Griffith.

Troy Central School student Jillian Jewett and other fifth-grade students recently spoke with guest speaker Christian Griffith via a Smartboard at the school. Teacher Leslie Denton said the class has studied Habits of Mind program that involves success through positive actions, responses to criticisms and using multiple resources to deal with obstacles. Students asked Griffith how he overcame challenges of navy seal training and how he dealt with a near fatal infection. Denton said the students were very engaged and inspired by Griffith. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Share