Target has issued a voluntary recall of small water absorbing toys, several of which are Easter-themed.

Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs, Easter Grow Toys and Hatch Your Own Dino, if ingested, can expand in the stomach and cause vomiting and dehydration. It is possible that the toys, if eaten, might not show up on an x-ray.

The toys should be taken away from children and returned to Target for a refund.

