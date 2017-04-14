A Readfield historical presentation, “Was the Underground Railroad Really in Readfield?,” is set for 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at Maranacook Community High School, 2250 Millard Harrison Drive, in Readfield.
Dale Potter-Clark will give the talk hosted by Maranacook Adult and Community Education. Potter-Clark has been researching old homes and families in Readfield for several years and relates that she has found clues that indicate underground railroad activity must have existed in town, according to a news release from Potter Clark.
“For sure there were politicians and businessmen living in Readfield who were active in the anti-slavery and Abolitionist movement both locally and nationwide,” said Potter-Clark in the release.
According to Potter-Clark the underground railroad passed through Augusta, Hallowell and Winthrop and on to Farmington and Jay.
Participants are welcome to bring and share their own clues and insights.
Cost is $12.50, to register call 685-4923, ext. 1065, or visit maranacook.maineadulted.org.
Proceeds will help fund the creation and placement of historical site markers in Readfield.
