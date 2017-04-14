A Readfield historical presentation, “Was the Underground Railroad Really in Readfield?,” is set for 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at Maranacook Community High School, 2250 Millard Harrison Drive, in Readfield.

Dale Potter-Clark will give the talk hosted by Maranacook Adult and Community Education. Potter-Clark has been researching old homes and families in Readfield for several years and relates that she has found clues that indicate underground railroad activity must have existed in town, according to a news release from Potter Clark.

Rev. David Thurston was the Congregational minister in Winthrop from 1807 to 1851. In 1833 he was a delegate at the founding convention of the American Anti-Slavery Society in Philadelphia and helped draft their "Declaration of Sentiments." He also served as a regional manager of the Underground Railroad in central Maine and spoke often at Abolitionist meetings. His son, Brown Thurston, was a noted publisher in Portland and also was active in the movement. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

“For sure there were politicians and businessmen living in Readfield who were active in the anti-slavery and Abolitionist movement both locally and nationwide,” said Potter-Clark in the release.

According to Potter-Clark the underground railroad passed through Augusta, Hallowell and Winthrop and on to Farmington and Jay.

Participants are welcome to bring and share their own clues and insights.

Cost is $12.50, to register call 685-4923, ext. 1065, or visit maranacook.maineadulted.org.

Proceeds will help fund the creation and placement of historical site markers in Readfield.

