Were you interviewed for this story? If so, please fill out our accuracy form
News
increase font size
Video: Anthony Sanborn Jr. reflects on his years in prison, and release on bail
‘I just thought, wow, the truth is there, justice is really coming.’
Here at MaineToday Media we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use. Click here to flag and report a comment that violates our terms of use.