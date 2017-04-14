It is really too bad that Waterville doesn’t learn from its mistakes. Not too long ago many functions were held in Castonguay Square. It resulted in totally killing the grass and creating rutted pathways all through the historic square. Being the only green space in downtown, it was decided to move functions to Head of Falls and restore the square back to the green space we have today. Enter the farmer’s market and the cycle begins again.

As a tax-paying building owner in downtown Waterville for more than 43 years, I have witnessed a new low in respect for dealing with existing downtown businesses. There are two building owners on Common Street. One building is fully occupied and has clients that need to access the building daily. Wouldn’t it be common courtesy for the city administrator to have a conversation with the building owner as to what effect closing off Common Street would have on those businesses before making a decision? Cut off client access, take away parking — why be in downtown Waterville? Other businesses may be small potatoes compared to Colby, but all businesses should matter.

Jill Hodsdon

Waterville

Share