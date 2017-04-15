UNITY — An Earth Day Volunteer Work Day and Tree Planting will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association’s Common Ground Education Center on Crosby Book Road, rain or shine.

Volunteers can work on projects to ready the grounds for spring, including gardening, clean up and planting trees in the Maine Heritage Orchard.

Volunteers should bring work gloves, water bottle and be prepared for the weather. The association will provide lunch as well as volunteer T-shirts for all participants.

For more information or to RSVP for the work day, email [email protected] or call 568-4142.

