No one was seriously hurt in a fire that destroyed a mobile home on Goose Pond Road in Acton Saturday morning.

Acton Fire Chief Steve Johnson said two people were home when the fire broke out at about 8:02 a.m. They both escaped. One was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Johnson did not release the names of the occupants.

The cause of the fire, which is not considered suspicious, is still being determined, Johnson said.

About 30 firefighters from six fire departments extinguished the blaze in about 30 minutes.

Share