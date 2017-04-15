AUGUSTA
Friday at 10:43 fraud was reported on Gage Street.
1:36 p.m., two 16-year-olds were charged with criminal mischief on Bangor Street.
6:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.
8:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
8:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Drew Street.
8:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Patterson Street.
8:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spruce Street.
9:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.
9:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.
11:11 p.m., a 45-year-old Augusta man was summoned on a charge of operating with a suspended registration at the intersection of West River and Old Belgrade roads.
Saturday at 1:08 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Sturgis Lane.
2:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brookside Avenue.
WINTHROP
Friday at 11:22 p.m., theft was reported on Green Street.
ARRESTS
AUGUSTA
Friday at 11:03 a.m., Brent Ryan Lavallee, 32, of Augusta, was arrested on State Street and charged with operating after habitual offender revocation.
Saturday at 2:30 a.m., Eric Wayne Thibodeau, 34, of Augusta, was arrested on North Street and charged with domestic violence assault and domestic violence reckless conduct.
WINTHROP
Friday at 12:33 a.m., Alexander Meader, 25, of Winthrop, was arrested on U.S. Route 202 on a warrant.
