The Town of Manchester’s 12th annual roadside litter pick up will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at the town office, 12 Readfield Road; rain or shine.

The event is sponsored by the Manchester Conservation Commission, and residents and civic groups are encouraged to participate.

Several local businesses will donate refreshments.

For more information, call the Manchester Conservation Commission at 441-1627, or the Town Office at 622-1894.

