CHINA — A Medication Take Back event is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at China Transfer Station, 91 Alder Park.

An officer from Kennebec Sheriff’s Office will be onsite for China residents to dispose of unwanted, unused medications.

For more information, call 445-3033, email [email protected] or visit www.china.govoffice.org.

