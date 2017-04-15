IN ANSON, Friday at 9:24 p.m., fire was reported on Pease Hill Road.
IN BINGHAM, Friday at 6:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
Saturday at 1:34 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN CANAAN, Friday at 11:43 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Mud Run.
9:10 p.m., fire was reported on Easy Street.
11:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
Saturday at 12:01 a.m., loud noise or music was reported on Stoney Park Drive.
IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 7:15 p.m., threatening was reported on High Street.
10:01 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Pleasant Street.
Saturday at 2:16 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Crane Drive.
3:05 a.m., an odor investigation was conducted on Old Center Road.
8:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
8:25 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Main Street.
8:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.
IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 8:55 a.m., burglary was reported on Hubbard Avenue.
IN MADISON, Friday at 12:18 p.m., threatening was reported on Brown Street.
1:11 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Summer Street.
IN OAKLAND, Friday at 6:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cedar Village Drive.
8:02 a.m., threatening was reported on Gabriels Way.
1:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Allagash Drive.
IN PALMYRA, Friday at 6:22 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Interstate 95.
IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 6:15 p.m., a brush fire was reported on I-95.
Saturday at 2:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 2:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
7:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.
8:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue.
8:34 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Water Street.
Saturday at 12:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue.
6:53 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Waterville Road.
9:26 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Waterville Road.
IN SMITHFIELD, Friday at 6:43 p.m., theft was reported on Miller Lane.
IN STARKS, Saturday at 1:31 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on New Sharon Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 11:17 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
11:51 a.m., theft was reported on Crestwood Drive.
1:12 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported Ticonic Street.
1:36 p.m., threatening was reported on Silver Street.
2:08 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
2:27 p.m., theft was reported on Oak Street.
3:59 p.m., harassment was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
4:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on King Street.
6:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on The Concourse.
6:56 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Victoria Drive.
7:20 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Oakland Court.
7:52 p.m., threatening was reported on King Street.
8:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Victoria Drive.
10:06 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Victoria Drive.
11:22 p.m., a missing person was reported on Summer Street.
Saturday at 3:09 a.m., a noise complaint was taken on Kelsey Street.
IN WINSLOW, Friday at 5:07 p.m., theft was reported on Bay Street.
SUMMONS
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 4:12 p.m., Eriq Stewart, 22, of Fairfield, was summonsed for operating with a suspended or revoked license.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday, Joseph Hine, 24, of Temple, was arrested on a charge of theft of a firearm.
Brittany Dakin, 18, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Hillary Young, 33, of New Portland, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
Saturday, Frederick Close, 18, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
Moon Hwang, 37, of Phillips, was arrested on a warrant.
IN OAKLAND, Friday at 5:19 p.m., Christopher Gatlin, 32, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 1:38 a.m., Corey Jason Thibodeau, 26, of North Vassalboro, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
8:49 a.m., Kirt Newton, 47, of Starks, was arrested on a warrant.
2:07 p.m., Darcy Marie Waugh, 41, of Madison, was arrested on a warrant.
3:06 p.m., Shelly Hauger, 25, of Passadumkeag, was arrested on a charge of being a fugitive from justice.
7:15 p.m., Nathan Bruce Mooers, 32, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
8:48 p.m., Daman Depalma, 23, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
10:45 p.m., Raule Osorio, 57, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
Saturday at 12:13 a.m., Joshua David Bither, 25, of Troy, was arrested on warrants.
10:24 a.m., William Foster, 36, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of obstructing public ways.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 12:05 a.m., Matthew Hubbard, 36, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant.
7 p.m., Anthony Perkins, 29, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant and refusing to submit to arrest.
IN WINSLOW, Friday at 9:31 p.m., Christina Lucille Tonry, 23, of Edgecomb, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
11:46 p.m., Jordon Michael Savage, 21, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
