IN ANSON, Friday at 9:24 p.m., fire was reported on Pease Hill Road.

IN BINGHAM, Friday at 6:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

Saturday at 1:34 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN CANAAN, Friday at 11:43 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Mud Run.

9:10 p.m., fire was reported on Easy Street.

11:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Saturday at 12:01 a.m., loud noise or music was reported on Stoney Park Drive.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 7:15 p.m., threatening was reported on High Street.

10:01 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Pleasant Street.

Saturday at 2:16 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Crane Drive.

3:05 a.m., an odor investigation was conducted on Old Center Road.

8:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

8:25 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Main Street.

8:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.

IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 8:55 a.m., burglary was reported on Hubbard Avenue.

IN MADISON, Friday at 12:18 p.m., threatening was reported on Brown Street.

1:11 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Summer Street.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 6:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cedar Village Drive.

8:02 a.m., threatening was reported on Gabriels Way.

1:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Allagash Drive.

IN PALMYRA, Friday at 6:22 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Interstate 95.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 6:15 p.m., a brush fire was reported on I-95.

Saturday at 2:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 2:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

7:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.

8:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue.

8:34 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Water Street.

Saturday at 12:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue.

6:53 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Waterville Road.

9:26 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Waterville Road.

IN SMITHFIELD, Friday at 6:43 p.m., theft was reported on Miller Lane.

IN STARKS, Saturday at 1:31 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on New Sharon Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 11:17 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

11:51 a.m., theft was reported on Crestwood Drive.

1:12 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported Ticonic Street.

1:36 p.m., threatening was reported on Silver Street.

2:08 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

2:27 p.m., theft was reported on Oak Street.

3:59 p.m., harassment was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

4:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on King Street.

6:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on The Concourse.

6:56 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Victoria Drive.

7:20 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Oakland Court.

7:52 p.m., threatening was reported on King Street.

8:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Victoria Drive.

10:06 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Victoria Drive.

11:22 p.m., a missing person was reported on Summer Street.

Saturday at 3:09 a.m., a noise complaint was taken on Kelsey Street.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 5:07 p.m., theft was reported on Bay Street.

SUMMONS

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 4:12 p.m., Eriq Stewart, 22, of Fairfield, was summonsed for operating with a suspended or revoked license.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday, Joseph Hine, 24, of Temple, was arrested on a charge of theft of a firearm.

Brittany Dakin, 18, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Hillary Young, 33, of New Portland, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Saturday, Frederick Close, 18, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Moon Hwang, 37, of Phillips, was arrested on a warrant.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 5:19 p.m., Christopher Gatlin, 32, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 1:38 a.m., Corey Jason Thibodeau, 26, of North Vassalboro, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

8:49 a.m., Kirt Newton, 47, of Starks, was arrested on a warrant.

2:07 p.m., Darcy Marie Waugh, 41, of Madison, was arrested on a warrant.

3:06 p.m., Shelly Hauger, 25, of Passadumkeag, was arrested on a charge of being a fugitive from justice.

7:15 p.m., Nathan Bruce Mooers, 32, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

8:48 p.m., Daman Depalma, 23, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

10:45 p.m., Raule Osorio, 57, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

Saturday at 12:13 a.m., Joshua David Bither, 25, of Troy, was arrested on warrants.

10:24 a.m., William Foster, 36, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of obstructing public ways.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 12:05 a.m., Matthew Hubbard, 36, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant.

7 p.m., Anthony Perkins, 29, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant and refusing to submit to arrest.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 9:31 p.m., Christina Lucille Tonry, 23, of Edgecomb, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

11:46 p.m., Jordon Michael Savage, 21, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

