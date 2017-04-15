WATERVILLE — A two-day electronic waste recycling event is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 21 and 22, at eWaste Alternatives, 60 Industrial St.

Free electronic waste collection will be available for households, businesses, non-profits and municipalities of fewer than 100 employees. Participants won’t even have to get out of their car, just pop the trunk and the electronics will be unloaded and sorted by volunteers. Participants will have some quick paperwork to fill out.

A recycling fee will be charged for the following items: copiers, fax, scanners, large printers will cost 20 cents per pound; monitors or TVs with exposed, damaged or cracked screens will cost $5 each; wood consoles, projection TVs, things in wood cabinets will cost $10 each; disposable non-rechargeable batteries will cost 50 cents per pound.

Items not accepted are devices containing refrigerants, gasoline, oil, propane or gas bottles and tanks, leaking batteries, light bulbs, fire and CO detectors, mercury switches, heavy metals (e.g.: lead), wastes in liquid or gaseous states (paint, aerosols, chemicals).

For more information, email [email protected]

