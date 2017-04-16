READFIELD – This wonderful year-round home with three levels of living sits in perhaps the most desirable little neighborhood on Maranacook Lake. There are exactly six high-end properties here, amid land otherwise undeveloped, just like that you can see on the far, western shore.

The home’s deepwater rocky frontage – 201 feet – is surely as fine as can be found on the six-mile lake. Fishing is superb here, as are boating and sailing. The site is well sheltered. The level back yard looks southwest toward a private (one-home) island, and a small, sandy island called Boy Scout Island, because it is Scout-owned.

Just 75 feet back from the water (closer than one can build today) sits a 1979 home that has been scrupulously maintained, offers floor-plan flexibility, and is ideal for entertaining indoors (the main level is open-concept) and out, in fine weather (the big brick patio is partially roofed by the wraparound deck, and enclosed by a beautiful stone wall).

Single-level living is an option, thanks to a potential (fourth) bedroom that has built-ins, and a cedar-paneled full bath with a jetted tub. The wide, galley-style kitchen has a new, stainless refrigerator, and a dining nook on the lake end.

The upstairs is devoted to a master suite of about 600 square feet. The huge bedroom overlooks the lake, and has a floor-to-ceiling wood-burning fireplace. There’s a full bath to one side; behind the brick is a good-sized sitting area or office, off which is a walk-in closet more than 12 feet deep.

The walkout, daylight lower level has two good-sized bedrooms, a family room with its own fireplace, and a full bath.

The 2,008-square-foot home on 2.1 acres at 100 Packard Shores Road, Readfield, is listed for sale at $525,000 by Les Priest of Better Homes & Gardens The Masiello Group (Augusta office). Taxes are $6,697 (2016).

For more information or to arrange a viewing, please contact Les at 629-3531, 215-7349, or at [email protected].

The Central Maine Home of the Week is produced by the Marketing Department of the Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel. Please send feature home suggestions to [email protected].

