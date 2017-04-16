A representative of the Maine People’s Alliance will ask the Kennebec County Commissioners to consider a series of policy recommendations geared to maintaining a separation between county law enforcement and federal immigration enforcement.

Louis Sigel, of Gardiner, said he wants to make sure that Kennebec County is a welcoming county and that county law enforcement doesn’t go out of its way to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.

In all, nine policies are proposed. They include:

• Requiring a judicial warrant before detaining anyone or prolonging their detention at the request of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or Customs and Board Protection,

• Requiring a judicial warrant before arresting, detaining or transporting a person solely on the basis of an immigration detainer or other administrative document issued by ICE or CBP, and

• Not inquiring about a person’s immigration or citizenship status unless the inquiry relates to a legitimate law enforcement purpose.

Sigel said he drafted the document based on model ordinances that originated with the American Civil Liberties Union.

The Kennebec County chapter of the Maine People’s Alliance voted to endorse the policy at its meeting last week.

At the same time, the ACLU of Maine and affiliates from the other five New England states have sued for release of travel ban documents about the implementation of President Donald Trump’s executive order restricting travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries. Trump signed two versions of the order, both of which were blocked in federal court.

The suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Portland, seeks records from the Boston field office of U.S. Customs and Border Protection about how any travel ban might have been carried out in six international airports in New England, including Bangor International Airport.

Kennebec County Administrator Robert Devlin confirmed Friday that the presentation is included on the commissioners’ agenda for their Tuesday meeting, but he noted one commissioner will be absent, so they may opt to delay taking action until they are all present.

The Kennebec County Commission meets on the second floor of Hill House, the county government building, at 125 State St. in Augusta. Commissioners are scheduled to meet at 11 a.m. for a workshop and call their meeting to order at noon Tuesday.

Jessica Lowell — 621-5632

[email protected]

Twitter: @JLowellKJ

Share