AUGUSTA —Sen. Shenna Bellows, D-Manchester, welcomed Susan Reisert, pastor of Old South Congregational Church in Hallowell, to the State House on April 4. Reisert gave the opening prayer in the Maine Senate before the start of the day’s legislative session.

Local clergy have offered blessings and inspiration to legislators at the beginning of the day since the first days of the Maine Legislature in 1820. Once the prayers are offered, they are entered into the official Senate Record. Religious leaders who are interested in offering a prayer should contact Bellows’ office at 287-1515 or [email protected].

Sen. Shenna Bellows, left, welcomes Susan Reisert, a Hallowell pastor, to the Maine Senate to give prayer on April 4.

