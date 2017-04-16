AUGUSTA — Here is a list of cases closed April 6-12, 2017, in courts in Augusta and Waterville.

Ryleigh Alexander, 23, of Augusta, failing to make oral or written accident report Feb. 1, 2017, in China; $300 fine.

Stephen A. Allen, 67, of Hampden, operating unregistered snowmobile Feb. 18, 2017, in Winslow; $200 fine.

Karon Baker, 41, of Gardiner, failing to yield right of way Nov. 19, 2016, in Gardiner; $250 fine.

Lindsay A. Bates, 28, of Waterville, driving to endanger Nov. 21, 2015, in Waterville; $575 fine.

Pedro Bermudez Jr., 37, of Benton, operating vehicle without license Oct. 10, 2016, in Benton; $100 fine.

Nathan Bernardini, 37, of Winslow, domestic violence assault Sept. 18, 2016, in Benton; 364-day jail sentence, all but six days suspended, two-year probation.

Larry E. Bowler, 38, of Windsor, operating vehicle without license conditions/restrictions Jan. 25, 2017, in Hallowell; $200 fine.

April Marie Burgess, 46, of China, operating under the influence Sept. 23, 2016, in Augusta; $1,100 fine, three-year Department of Corrections sentence, all but 30 days suspended, two-year probation, six-year license and registration suspension, Operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 23, 2016, in Augusta; $500 fine, $500 suspended.

Laura Jean Burnham, 36, of Readfield, domestic violence assault Jan. 22, 2017, in Augusta; dismissed.

Yvonne L. Carney, 61, of Augusta, operating under the influence Nov. 24, 2015, in Hallowell; $700 fine, 10-day alternative sentencing program, 150-day license suspension.

David Eugene Chase, 46, of Augusta, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Aug. 28, 2016, in Monmouth; dismissed.

Sara J. Davie, 18, of Waterville, operating vehicle without license June 28, 2016, in Waterville; dismissed.

Robert Day Jr., 42, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked Oct. 13, 2016, in Waterville; $250 fine.

Patrick Dechaine, 59, of Sidney, operating greater than headway speed Aug. 6, 2016, in Sidney; $100 fine.

Marlo J. Dibiase, 49, of Waterville, failure to register vehicle March 4, 2017, in Winslow; $100 fine.

Ashlie Dostie, 29, of Mount Vernon, operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 2, 2017, in Winthrop; $250 fine.

Adam Dudley, 32, of Clinton, assault Nov. 2, 2016, in Vassalboro; $300 fine.

John Freeman, 20, of Presque Isle, minor possessing liquor Oct. 29, 2016, in Oakland; dismissed.

Lisa Gatts, 48, of Augusta, violating condition of release Dec. 1, 2016, in Augusta; dismissed.

Ronald Groder, 45, of Waterville, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise Nov. 7, 2016, in Waterville; $500 fine. Terrorizing and assault, same date and town; dismissed.

Keith R. Laney II, 43, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer April 8, 2017, in Augusta; 30-day jail sentence. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, same date and town; dismissed.

William R. Leger, 51, of Augusta, operating under the influence July 5, 2016, in Augusta; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Whitney T. Lind, 23, of Monmouth, keeping dangerous dog June 17, 2016, in Monmouth; dismissed.

Melissa Lozada, 36, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 22, 2015, in Winslow; dismissed.

Zachary R. Magee, 25, of Augusta, robbery, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and assault, Sept. 27, 2016, in Augusta; dismissed.

Richard P. McEwen, 24, of Brewer, operating under the influence Nov. 20, 2016, in Waterville; $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Richard D. Mersereau, 88, of Gardiner, domestic violence assault Jan. 11, 2016, in Farmingdale; dismissed.

Dwayne L. Moore, 36, of Windsor, operating unregistered snowmobile Feb. 18, 2017, in Windsor; $200 fine.

Brandon C. Morin, 30, of Winthrop, driving to endanger Feb. 19, 2016, in Winthrop; $1,000 fine, 30-day license suspension. Operating under the influence, same date and town; dismissed.

Yuta J. Murata, 20, of Newport Coast, California, displaying revoked, mutilated, fictitious, altered license/identification card Sept. 30, 2016, in Waterville; dismissed.

Eva Paulhos, 55, of Gardiner, passing stopped school bus Feb. 7, 2017, in Gardiner; $250 fine.

Joseph P. Posk III, 51, of Oakland, operating under the influence Nov. 19, 2016, in Waterville; $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Danielle Pottle, 28, of Waterville, possession of hypodermic apparatuses and unlawful possession of scheduled drug July 16, 2016, in Waterville; dismissed.

Cory Poulin, 37, of Augusta, assault Sept. 22, 2016, in Augusta; $600 fine.

Brian J. Powell, 29, of Lewiston, operating vehicle without license Feb. 22, 2017, in Monmouth; $250 fine.

Simon B. Quist, 26, of Readfield, operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 10, 2017, in Hallowell; $700 fine, 10-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release Feb. 10, 2017, in Hallowell; 10-day jail sentence.

Russell D. Rollins, 33, of Augusta, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs Sept. 30, 2015, in Augusta; six-year Department of Corrections sentence, all but nine months suspended, three-year probation. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs Nov. 9, 2015, in Augusta; five-year Department of Corrections sentence, all but nine months suspended. Unlawful furnishing scheduled drug Nov. 9, 2015, in Augusta; five-year Department of Corrections sentence, all but nine months suspended. Violating condition of release Feb. 15, 2017, in Augusta; dismissed. Violating condition of release Feb. 10, 2017, in Augusta; dismissed.

Chad J. St. Pierre, 40, of Milford, violating condition of release Dec. 22, 2015, in Waterville; 30-day jail sentence. Operating after habitual offender revocation, same date and town; dismissed.

Ryan Schall, 25, of Oakland, domestic violence assault June 22, 2016, in Oakland; 364-day jail sentence, all but 14 days suspended, two-year probation.

Benjamin R. Scheffel, 30, of Augusta, attaching false plates Feb. 20, 2017, in Winthrop; dismissed.

Donald O. Searway, 33, of Livermore, operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 26, 2017, in Winthrop; $750 fine.

Christopher W. Soucy, 41, of Winslow, keeping unlicensed dog Sept. 7, 2016, in Waterville; $50 fine. Failure to vaccinate dog against rabies, same date and town; dismissed.

Roger J. Tanguay, 45, of Augusta, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Nov. 3, 2016, in Augusta; $400 fine, $400 suspended, 364-day all suspended jail sentence, one-year probation. Violating condition of release same date and town; dismissed.

Alyssa Theriault, 21, of Pittston, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and unlawful possession of cocaine base, Aug. 15, 2016, in Augusta; dismissed. Escape Aug. 16, 2016, in Augusta; 364-day all suspended jail sentence, one-year probation. Violating condition of release Aug. 24, 2016, in Augusta; 30-day all suspended jail sentence. Violating condition of release Nov. 9, 2016, in Augusta; 10-day all suspended jail sentence. Operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 9, 2016, in Augusta; dismissed.

Jason W. Thomas, 36, of Belgrade, domestic violence assault March 4, 2017, in Oakland; dismissed.

Josh Tibbetts, 36, of Chelsea, allowing dog to be at large Feb. 5, 2017, in Chelsea; dismissed.

Rhianna Marie Twomey, 24, of Portland, three counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Sept. 26, 2015, in Augusta; dismissed.

Steven B. Velasquez, 27, of Waterville, operating under the influence Nov. 12, 2016, in Waterville; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Joshua R. Violette, 29, of Readfield, assault Jan. 24, 2017, in Manchester; dismissed.

Timothy J. Williams Jr., 25, of Waterville, assault April 6, 2017, in Oakland; $300 fine, 364-day jail sentence all suspended, one-year administrative release.

Jon Howard Winslow, 44, of Gardiner, disorderly conduct, fighting Dec. 20, 2016, in Farmingdale; 24-hour jail sentence. Domestic violence assault, same date and town; dismissed.

