AUGUSTA – The Maine state treasurer is warning of a new scam that tells residents they have unclaimed property with the state.

Unclaimed property includes cash and financial assets considered lost or abandoned, including checking accounts and unpaid wages.

State Treasurer Terry Hayes says the easiest way to spot a scheme is it if asks for payment information.

The scams promise to return unclaimed property for a fee, and target Maine residents through unofficial websites and notices in the mail.

The Office of the State Treasurer maintains a list of unclaimed property and receives new properties each year.

Since June 2016, over 17,000 Mainers reclaimed more than $13 million in lost funds.

For more information, visit maine.gov/upsearch.

Share