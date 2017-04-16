IN ANSON, Saturday at 7:34 p.m., threatening was reported on Randall Street.

IN CANAAN, Saturday at 6:10 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Main Street.

6:27 p.m., a smoke investigation was conducted on Birchwood Drive.

7:54 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Main Street.

8:27 p.m., a complaint about shots being fired was taken on Chestnut Street.

9:35 p.m., loud noise or music was reported on Chestnut Street.

10:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mud Run.

10:14 p.m., a complaint was taken on Chestnut Street.

11:56 p.m., loud noise or music was reported on Chestnut Street.

Sunday at 6:28 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Mud Run Road.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 3:14 p.m., a brush fire was reported on River Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 1:19 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Six Rod Road.

9:03 p.m., a civil complaint was taken on Somerset Avenue.

11:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.

11:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summit Street.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 2:54 p.m., trespassing was reported on Old Waterville Road.

9:07 p.m., harassment was reported on Allagash Drive.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 9:43 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 6:08 p.m., a complaint was taken on Frederick Corner Drive.

Sunday at 12:37 a.m., loud noise or music was reported on Park Street.

1:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 2:37 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Main Street.

3:28 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Powers Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 2:14 p.m., a brush fire was reported on South Factory Street.

6:47 p.m., a scam complaint was taken on Water Street.

7:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Street.

7:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

8:05 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Main Street.

10:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Milburn Street.

Sunday at 1:04 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Winter Street.

IN STARKS, Saturday at 9:02 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Ripley Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 11:48 a.m., shoplifting was reported on College Avenue.

1:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Sawyer Street.

2:09 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Front Street.

3:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.

4:18 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Front Street.

4:40 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

6:36 p.m., theft was reported on Drummond Avenue.

8:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Butler Court.

9:35 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on College Avenue.

9:42 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on King Street.

10:23 p.m., harassment was reported on Victoria Drive.

Sunday at 12:37 a.m., a fight call was taken on Silver Street.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 8:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Reynolds Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Saturday, Jason Brown, 31, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Craig Cowper, 38, of Wilton, was arrested on a warrant.

Codie Rice, 21, of Sidney, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and failure to stop.

Bradley Scott, 26, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 3:15 a.m., Trevor Aaron Lewis, 19, no address listed, was arrested on charges of domestic violence terrorizing, disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

12:49 p.m., Jaceb Dillingham, 24, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of operating after suspension, attaching false plates and failure to register a vehicle.

2:17 p.m., Adelard Fleetwood, 31, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of permitting unlawful use and possession of a suspended license.

8:40 p.m., Jacob Edward Day, 22, of Lewiston, was arrested on a warrant.

9:12 p.m., Michael Tayse, 40, of Anson, was arrested on a probation hold and charges of domestic violence assault with prior convictions, disorderly conduct, operating under the influence and operating after suspension.

9:44 p.m., Jordan Peter Sirois, 22, of Madison, was arrested on warrants.

11:06 p.m., Justin Ryan Morton, 29, of Canaan, was arrested on a warrant.

11:06 p.m., Mathew Alan Morton, 24, of Canaan, was arrested on a warrant.

Sunday at 12:04 a.m., Thomas Alan Steuber, 29, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

12:38 a.m., Carl Edward Clarke, 57, of Canaan, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

1:55 a.m., Ashley Nicole Bussell, 31, of North Anson, was arrested on charges of assault on an emergency medical care provider, domestic violence assault, and operating under the influence.

3:21 a.m., Brock Hamilton, 30, of Farmingdale, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

3:50 p.m., Michael Stephen Vallee, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 7:48 p.m., Leo Valcourt, 43, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Sunday at 1:32 a.m., Russell Frye, 33, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Share