IN ANSON, Saturday at 7:34 p.m., threatening was reported on Randall Street.
IN CANAAN, Saturday at 6:10 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Main Street.
6:27 p.m., a smoke investigation was conducted on Birchwood Drive.
7:54 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Main Street.
8:27 p.m., a complaint about shots being fired was taken on Chestnut Street.
9:35 p.m., loud noise or music was reported on Chestnut Street.
10:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mud Run.
10:14 p.m., a complaint was taken on Chestnut Street.
11:56 p.m., loud noise or music was reported on Chestnut Street.
Sunday at 6:28 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Mud Run Road.
IN CLINTON, Saturday at 3:14 p.m., a brush fire was reported on River Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 1:19 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Six Rod Road.
9:03 p.m., a civil complaint was taken on Somerset Avenue.
11:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.
11:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summit Street.
IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 2:54 p.m., trespassing was reported on Old Waterville Road.
9:07 p.m., harassment was reported on Allagash Drive.
IN MADISON, Saturday at 9:43 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 6:08 p.m., a complaint was taken on Frederick Corner Drive.
Sunday at 12:37 a.m., loud noise or music was reported on Park Street.
1:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 2:37 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Main Street.
3:28 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Powers Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 2:14 p.m., a brush fire was reported on South Factory Street.
6:47 p.m., a scam complaint was taken on Water Street.
7:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Street.
7:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
8:05 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Main Street.
10:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Milburn Street.
Sunday at 1:04 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Winter Street.
IN STARKS, Saturday at 9:02 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Ripley Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 11:48 a.m., shoplifting was reported on College Avenue.
1:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Sawyer Street.
2:09 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Front Street.
3:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.
4:18 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Front Street.
4:40 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
6:36 p.m., theft was reported on Drummond Avenue.
8:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Butler Court.
9:35 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on College Avenue.
9:42 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on King Street.
10:23 p.m., harassment was reported on Victoria Drive.
Sunday at 12:37 a.m., a fight call was taken on Silver Street.
IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 8:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Reynolds Road.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Saturday, Jason Brown, 31, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
Craig Cowper, 38, of Wilton, was arrested on a warrant.
Codie Rice, 21, of Sidney, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and failure to stop.
Bradley Scott, 26, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 3:15 a.m., Trevor Aaron Lewis, 19, no address listed, was arrested on charges of domestic violence terrorizing, disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.
12:49 p.m., Jaceb Dillingham, 24, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of operating after suspension, attaching false plates and failure to register a vehicle.
2:17 p.m., Adelard Fleetwood, 31, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of permitting unlawful use and possession of a suspended license.
8:40 p.m., Jacob Edward Day, 22, of Lewiston, was arrested on a warrant.
9:12 p.m., Michael Tayse, 40, of Anson, was arrested on a probation hold and charges of domestic violence assault with prior convictions, disorderly conduct, operating under the influence and operating after suspension.
9:44 p.m., Jordan Peter Sirois, 22, of Madison, was arrested on warrants.
11:06 p.m., Justin Ryan Morton, 29, of Canaan, was arrested on a warrant.
11:06 p.m., Mathew Alan Morton, 24, of Canaan, was arrested on a warrant.
Sunday at 12:04 a.m., Thomas Alan Steuber, 29, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
12:38 a.m., Carl Edward Clarke, 57, of Canaan, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
1:55 a.m., Ashley Nicole Bussell, 31, of North Anson, was arrested on charges of assault on an emergency medical care provider, domestic violence assault, and operating under the influence.
3:21 a.m., Brock Hamilton, 30, of Farmingdale, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.
3:50 p.m., Michael Stephen Vallee, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 7:48 p.m., Leo Valcourt, 43, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
Sunday at 1:32 a.m., Russell Frye, 33, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
