WEDNESDAY

Trail Run Series, 4:30-6 p.m. in Jefferson

Come to Hidden Valley Nature Center for a trail running series that will run every Wednesday from April 19 to May 24. Run a short loop or long loop, solo or with a group. It’s an informal training series that allows runners to track their progress each week. At the end of the series, join the group for a cookout, when prizes will be handed out. The cost for the series ranges from $20 to $30, or $8 per day. All ages welcome. For more information, email [email protected] or call 389-5150.

SATURDAY

Earth Day Trek, 10 a.m. in Springvale

The Sanford-Springvale Mousam Way Land Trust is holding a free trek and picnic on Earth Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine, at land the trust is purchasing on Blanchard Road. The trek will take about two hours. After the walk, hot dogs, bottled water and cookies will be available. To learn more, call 324-4280.

Mill Creek Cleanup, 8:30 a.m. in South Portland

Help the South Portland Land Trust clean up the town’s trails, beaches and parks. Meet at Mill Creek Park. Groups will be assigned to locations throughout town, and given bags and gloves. For more info, email [email protected] or call 799-5686.

UPCOMING

Fat Bike Camp, April 27-29 in Wiscasset

A free fat bike camp will be offered to kids ages 9 to 14 by the Midcoast Conservancy at the Wiscasset Rec Center. Fat bikes and helmets will be provided. Registration is required. Go to midcoastconservancy.org or call 389-5150.

Event listings can be sent to [email protected]

