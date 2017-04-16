Smitty’s Cinemas across the state were evacuated Saturday after a nonspecific threat was made at 9:15 p.m., Windham police said early Sunday.

The manager of the Windham theater at 795 Roosevelt Trail told police a Smitty’s in another part of the state received a threat toward the Windham location.

Windham police and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office evacuated the theater while Maine State Police searched the building with a dog.

The building was deemed safe just after 11 p.m. and the staff was allowed back in to close for the night.

Windham police have contacted the FBI and are continuing to investigate.

Police said there does not appear to be any threat to public safety.

Smitty’s Cinemas in Topsham, Biddeford, Sanford and Tilton, New Hampshire, were also evacuated as a precaution, police said.

