Several fires broke out Sunday in southern Maine in the midst of hot, dry, windy conditions.

A structure fire on Randall Road in North Berwick was reported around 3:40 p.m. The fire spread to some woods in the area, but was reportedly under control by 5 p.m. A representative from the North Berwick Fire Department was not available to comment Sunday night.

A brush fire in Standish was reported around 5:30 p.m. The fire spread over two acres and destroyed a woodshed, trailer and cord of firewood, according to a tweet from the Maine Forest Rangers.

Around 7 p.m., another fire was reported in a mobile home on Knoll Road in Poland. A representative from the Poland Fire-Rescue Department said he didn’t know if there had been any injuries in the fire.

Maine Forest Rangers and local firefighters responded to wildfires in Gorham and Sebago earlier Sunday afternoon, according to the rangers’ Facebook page.

On Saturday, there were 33 wildfires in Maine, with several buildings damaged, according to the rangers.

The fire danger level in coastal Maine between Kittery and Belfast was set at high by the Maine Forest Service on Sunday. The danger level in a broad part of interior Maine from Fryeburg and Bangor between the coast and the western mountains was set at moderate. The rest of the state’s fire danger was low on Sunday.

Share