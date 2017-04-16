An unseasonable blast of heat Sunday blew away a record set in Portland more than 40 years ago.

The temperature hit 86 degrees at the Portland International Jetport, according to Tom Hawley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray.

The earlier record for April 16 was 78 degrees set in 1976, Hawley said. The 8-degree swing is unusually high, he added.

“It is certainly not typical. We usually don’t break records like that,” Hawley said.

The historic normal temperature for April 16 is 54 degrees, he added.

Temperatures in the Portland area were expected to fall overnight Sunday, and a cold front will push daytime high temperatures to 65 on Monday and then into the mid-40s for most of the week, Hawley said.

