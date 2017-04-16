ROCKVILLE, Conn. — Two University of Connecticut students charged in connection with the death of a student who was run over by a fire department vehicle are expected to apply for a special form of probation.

Matthew Moll is due in Rockville Superior Court on Tuesday and Dylan Morose has a court date Wednesday. They’re expected to apply for accelerated rehabilitation, which can result in the charges being erased.

They are among six students facing charges stemming from an October party attended by 19-year-old Jeffny Pally of West Hartford. Police say she drank alcohol and fell asleep in front of a fire department garage door, then was run over by a vehicle.

Share