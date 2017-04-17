I testified recently at the State House to support of L.D. 347, the “death with dignity” bill, an intelligent and compassionate bill sponsored by my friend, Sen. Roger Katz, R-Augusta. Not surprisingly, the hearing was well attended. I favored a similar measure in 2015 that failed by one vote.

Recently, I rented “Solace,” an Anthony Hopkins murder-mystery movie. The dog and I only get to enjoy grim, creepy movies (and anchovies) when the wife is out for the evening with friends.

(Spoiler alert) Hopkins’ character, Dr. Clancy, is a retired physician with psychic powers, distraught after losing his daughter to leukemia. He’s withdrawn from the world. A former homicide detective friend entices him back into a case involving a serial killer — and the plot evolves from there.

We learn that Clancy, indeed, had a hand in hastening his daughter’s relentless death-bed suffering. In a final scene, reconciling with his estranged wife and his guilt, a voice-over laments: “Sometimes the greatest acts of love are the hardest acts to commit.”

Should fate ever deal me a conclusive hand, and my demise was eminent, I’d hope to be wearing warm socks, enjoying a measure of Kentucky’s finest. Surrounded by loved ones — and perhaps assemble a small, robed choir — poised to perform “Hey Jude” as a fitting finale.

This morning’s opponents of L.D. 347 referred (repeatedly) to “a slippery slope.” Rather, I believe it to be a courageous “uphill battle” waged by

enlightened, thoughtful men and women moving towards a better place where the terminally afflicted might, at long last, find the merciful peace and eternal rest we all deserve at the end of our lives.

Respectfully, I urge the Legislature to concur.

Buddy Doyle

Gardiner

Share