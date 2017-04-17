BOSTON — Chris Harmon of Portland and Christine Hein of North Yarmouth were the top Maine finishers at Monday’s 121st Boston Marathon.

With temperatures in the 70s, Harmon, 29, completed the 26.2-mile course in two hours, 43:57.

Hein, 42, was the only Mainer in the elite women’s field that left the starting line in Hopkinton 28 minutes before the first wave departed at 10 a.m. She crossed the line on Boylston Street in 2:55:28, good for sixth among the masters field, which pays prize money to the top five finishers.

