AUGUSTA

Sunday at 8:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Belgrade Road.

9:05 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

10:06 a.m., city ordinance violations were reported on Prospect Street.

10:49 a.m., property was recovered on Western Avenue.

11:24 a.m., property was recovered on Parkwood Drive and Capitol Street.

1:04 p.m., simple assault was reported on Western Avenue.

1:53 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Mount Vernon Avenue.

2:09 p.m., violating conditions of release was reported on Noyes Court.

2:20 p.m., a 20-year-old Wells man was issued a summons on a charge of operating after license suspension and violating conditions of release after a traffic stop was performed on Bangor and Willow streets.

3:20 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Summer Haven Road.

4:38 p.m., a 24-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons on a charge of criminal mischief, on Bangor Street.

6:44 p.m., terrorizing was reported on Eastern Avenue.

7:42 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Summer Street.

7:45 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Commercial and Water streets.

7:50 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Old Belgrade Road.

8:41 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Sparrow Drive.

8:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Glenwood Street.

9:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hospital Street.

11:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bolton Hill Road and North Belfast Avenue.

Monday at 12:40 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Gage Street.

1:28 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Eastern Avenue.

1:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cushnoc Crossing.

6:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

WINTHROP

Sunday at 9:17 a.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on U.S. Route 202.

12:28 a.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Main Street.

6:27 p.m., a weapon offense was reported on Metcalf Road.

