IN ALBION, Sunday at 6:31 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Hodges Lane.

IN BENTON, Sunday at 10:41 a.m., a water related complaint was taken on Danielle Avenue.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 3:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hardwood Lane.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 1:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

2:54 p.m., theft was reported on Wilton Road.

IN INDUSTRY, Sunday at 9:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Mills Road.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 7:33 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Weston Avenue.

11:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maple Street.

IN NEWPORT, Sunday at 2:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Moosehead Trail.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 5:12 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Walnut Drive.

Monday at 12:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mercer Road.

IN PALMYRA, Sunday at 6:51 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Welch Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 2:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hartland Avenue.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 1:20 p.m., a bail violation was reported on Academy Circle.

7:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 10:48 a.m., a city ordinance violation was reported on Norman Avenue.

2:21 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported at Head of Falls on Front Street.

4:53 p.m., threatening was reported on Elm Street.

5:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

7:58 p.m., threatening was reported on North Street.

9:32 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Silver Street.

9:33 p.m., a fight call led to an arrest on College Avenue.

10:03 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Gold Street.

10:16 p.m., an assault was reported on Gold Street.

11:18 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported at College Avenue and Oak Street.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 11:33 a.m., Adam Joseph Tuttle, 41, of Athens, was arrested on two warrants.

3:05 p.m., Ricky J. Pedersen, 27, of Hartland, was arrested on warrant.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 10:11 p.m., Jerame Garcia, 18, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of assault and domestic violence assault, with a prior offense.

Share