Sarah Morgan, of Gardiner, a Gardiner Area High School senior, was selected by Principal Chad Kempton to receive the 2017 Principal’s Award. This award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement and citizenship.

Morgan has a been a member of the school’s chapter of the National Honor Society during her junior and senior years, was a Girls State Delegate her junior year, a recipient of the Rotary Student of the Month award, is vice president of the school’s Student Council, and is a member of the 2017 Class Council.

In addition, Morgan has been the recipient of several Excellence in Academics awards including the Phi Beta Kappa Award, and the Rensselaer Medal, along with being recognized for her athletic accomplishments including being a member of the WCSH Varsity Club, a recipient of the Hoby Baker High School Character Award, captain of the girls ice hockey team, and being a member of the National Field Hockey Coaches Association National Academic Squad Scholar of Distinction.

Morgan and Principal Kempton attended a recognition banquet on April 8 in Bangor. She will be recognized for this award as part of the Gardiner Area High School graduation ceremony June 10 at the Augusta Civic Center.

Morgan plans to major in either micro or molecular biology in college.

