SKOWHEGAN — Closed cases for March 6-10, 2017, in Skowhegan District Court and Somerset County Superior Court.

James Anderson Jr., 27, of Manchester, operating vehicle without license Feb. 6, 2017, in Norridgewock; $150 fine.

Scott W. Anthony, 51, of Skowhegan, obstructing report of crime Feb. 19, 2017, in Skowhegan; five-month jail sentence. Assault Feb. 19, 2017, in Skowhegan; three-year Department of Corrections sentence, all but five months suspended, two-year probation. Aggravated assault, Feb. 19, 2017, in Skowhegan; dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer March 2, 2017, in Skowhegan; five-month jail sentence. Violating condition of release March 2, 2017, in Skowhegan; five-month jail sentence. Violating condition of release March 2, 2017, in Skowhegan; five-month jail sentence. Violating condition of release Feb. 24, 2017, in Madison; 30-day jail sentence. Criminal trespass Feb. 8, 2017, in Skowhegan; dismissed.

Ashley L. Antonino, 33, of Plymouth, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder Dec. 2, 2016, in Hartland; three-year Department of Corrections sentence, all but 60 days suspended, two-year probation, $48.31 restitution; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Jan. 21, 2017, in Palmyra; 60-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release Jan. 21, 2017, in Palmyra; 60-day jail sentence.

Joseph C. Avery, 36, of Embden, harvest operator failure to pay within 45 days June 24, 2016, in Skowhegan; $500 fine, $1,674.28 restitution. Harvest operator failure to pay within 45 days July 4, 2016, in Skowhegan; $500 fine. Harvest operator failure to pay within 45 days July 9, 2016, in Skowhegan; $500 fine.

Gary Bailey, 66, of Canaan, burning prohibited material April 21, 2016, in Canaan; $100 fine, $100 suspended. Burning without permit April 21, 2016, in Canaan; $100 fine, $100 suspended.

Lynn M. Bell, 61, of Harmony, keeping dangerous dog Jan. 29, 2017, in Harmony; $250 fine.

Erik S. Bickmore, 25, of Cambridge, domestic violence assault Jan. 29, 2017, in Cambridge; five-year Department of Corrections sentence, all suspended, three-year probation, $4,591.50 restitution.

Zachery Brouillet, 24, of Waterville, failure to stop all-terrain vehicle April 14, 2016, in Norridgewock; $300 fine.

Tyler A. Campbell, 22, of Solon, operating while license suspended or revoked Jan. 14, 2017, in Solon; $250 fine.

Eric Carrara, 51, of Skowhegan, criminal mischief July 30, 2016, in Skowhegan; $100 fine.

Anthony J. Chenard, 21, of Canaan, fugitive from justice March 5, 2017, in Madison; dismissed.

Aaron W. Cirinna, 33, of Seabrook, New Hampshire, violating snowmobile noise level limits Feb. 4, 2017, in Jackman; $100 fine.

Matthew C. Combs, 27, of Litchfield, violating snowmobile noise level limits Jan. 22, 2017, in Jackman; $100 fine.

Wilber J. Corson, 50, of St. Albans, theft by receiving stolen property Dec. 24, 2016, in St. Albans; $500 fine, $100 restitution.

Amanda L. Cross, 31, of St. Albans, operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 2, 2017, in St. Albans; $500 fine.

Emily M. Davis, 24, of Skowhegan, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Jan. 23, 2017, in Palmyra; $400 fine.

Gary Preston Dodge Jr., 31, of Norridgewock, operating after habitual offender revocation June 18, 2016, in Norridgewock; $1,000 fine, 42-month Department of Corrections sentence; refusing to submit to arrest or detention refuse to stop revocation June 18, 2016, in Norridgewock; six-month jail sentence. Violating condition of release revocation June 18, 2016, in Norridgewock; six-month jail sentence. Failing to stop for an officer, revocation June 18, 2016, in Norridgewock; six-month jail sentence. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs July 8, 2016, in Norridgewock; $400 fine, 41-month Department of Corrections sentence. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug July 8, 2016, in Norridgewock; dismissed. Violating condition of release July 8, 2016, in Norridgewock; six-month jail sentence. Violating condition of release July 8, 2016, in Madison; six-month jail sentence. Failure to appear after bailed and violating condition of release, July 27, 2016, in Skowhegan; dismissed.

Richard D. Duffy Jr., 51, of Rome, operating while license suspended or revoked Dec. 26, 2016, in Smithfield; $250 fine.

Douglas Fickett, 30, of Norridgewock, operating while license suspended or revoked Dec. 31, 2016, in Norridgewock; $500 fine.

John Hugh Flye, 52, of Brewer, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Jan. 28, 2017, in Palmyra; 12-hour jail sentence. Criminal trespass, same date and town; dismissed.

William G. Foster, 36, of Skowhegan, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise Jan. 19, 2017, in Skowhegan; 60-hour jail sentence. Criminal trespass March 7, 2017, in Skowhegan; 24-hour jail sentence.

Kammerone L. Girroir, 29, no town of residence listed, failure to register vehicle Jan. 29, 2017, in Pittsfield; $100 fine.

Timmothy M. Goodwin, 35, of Belgrade, domestic violence assault March 7, 2016, in Fairfield; 364-day jail sentence, all but five days suspended, two-year probation.

Nicole C. Gormley, 24, of Madison, operating vehicle without license Nov. 7, 2016, in Fairfield; 12-hour jail sentence.

Shane M. Heathers, 40, of Clinton, trafficking in prison contraband Nov. 9, 2016, in Madison; nine-month jail sentence. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug Nov. 9, 2016, in Madison; $400 fine, $200 suspended, nine-month jail sentence.

Berlynn Nelson Henderson III, 24, of Waterville, domestic violence assault Aug. 10, 2015, in Skowhegan; 180-day all suspended jail sentence, two-year probation. Criminal mischief Aug. 10, 2015, in Skowhegan; 24-hour jail sentence. Obstructing report of a crime Aug. 10, 2015, in Skowhegan; 24-hour jail sentence. Violating condition of release March 3, 2017, in Skowhegan; 24-hour jail sentence.

Sarah C. Henry, 36, of Lagrange, violating condition of release Sept. 4, 2016, in Skowhegan; 30-day jail sentence. Negotiating a worthless instrument Sept. 4, 2016, in Skowhegan; 30-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release Sept. 6, 2016, in Skowhegan; 30-day jail sentence. Negotiating a worthless instrument Sept. 6, 2016, in Skowhegan; 30-day jail sentence, $167.67 restitution.

Monique Holden, 32, of Troy, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Nov. 26, 2016, in Palmyra; $200 fine. Violating condition of release Nov. 26, 2016, in Palmyra; $200 fine.

Kaleb Homisten, 18, of Gardiner, minor possessing liquor Jan. 21, 2017, in Skowhegan; $200 fine.

Bernadette M. Hovey, 53, of Skowhegan, operating vehicle without license Dec. 4, 2016, in Moscow; $100 fine.

Mary Howard, 32, of Fairfield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Aug. 31, 2016, in Fairfield; $200 fine.

Joseph D. Klekotta, 32, of Dixmont, operating while license suspended or revoked Jan. 21, 2017, in Palmyra; $750 fine.

William Lago, 22, of Seabrook, New Hampshire, violating snowmobile noise level limits Feb. 4, 2017, in Dennistown; $100 fine.

Joyce Lawrence, 37, of Madison, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident Jan. 30, 2017, in Madison; $150 fine.

Kenneth J. Levesque, 50, of St. Agatha, commercial vehicle rule violation: operation with false duty status Dec. 28, 2016, in Palmyra; $500 fine.

Daniel E. Mack III, 39, of Pittsfield, failure to register vehicle Jan. 28, 2017, in Pittsfield; $100 fine.

Raymond E. Mansfield, 53, of Monson, violating snowmobile noise level limits Jan. 21, 2017, in Jackman; $100 fine.

Tiffany A. Mayo, 23, of North Anson, operating under the influence Jan. 14, 2017, in Madison; $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Dustin McKenney, 24, of Skowhegan, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Jan. 23, 2017, in Palmyra; $300 fine. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Jan. 31, 2017, in Skowhegan; $300 fine.

Christopher E. Merry, 49, of Norridgewock, possession of marijuana, up to 1.25 ounces, Dec. 25, 2016, in Norridgewock; $350 fine.

Nathan B. Mooers, 32, of Norridgewock, operating under the influence Jan. 13, 2017, in Skowhegan; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Charles Nickerson III, 24, of Madison, domestic violence assault Dec. 31, 2016, in Madison; 364-day jail sentence, all but 21 days suspended, two-year probation. Failing to notify of motor vehicle accident Jan. 29, 2017, in Madison; 21-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release Jan. 29, 2017, in Madison; 21-day jail sentence; violating condition of release and failing to make oral or written accident report Jan. 29, 2017, in Madison; dismissed.

Kevin R. Ouellet, 31, of Skowhegan, operating after habitual offender revocation Dec. 6, 2016, in Fairfield; $500 fine, 30-day jail sentence. Attaching false plates Dec. 6, 2016, in Fairfield; two-day jail sentence.

Denise Reid, 47, of Hartland, operating while license suspended or revoked Jan. 25, 2017, in Hartland; dismissed.

Jessica Mae Roderick, 34, of Skowhegan, burglary April 4, 2016, in Cornville; five-year Department of Corrections sentence, all but six months suspended, two-year probation; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer April 4, 2016, in Cornville; six-month jail sentence. Violating condition of release April 5, 2016, in Cornville; four-month jail sentence. Violating condition of release April 7, 2016, in Cornville; four-month jail sentence. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug Sept. 30, 2016, in Fairfield; $400 fine, four-month jail sentence. Violating condition of release Sept. 30, 2016, in Fairfield; four-month jail sentence.

Nilsa N. Rodriguez, 28, of Skowhegan, domestic violence assault Dec. 28, 2016, in Skowhegan; dismissed.

Lance Wayne Rogers, 33, of Newport, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Jan. 2, 2017, in Palmyra; $200 fine.

Jeffrey W. Shatney, 30, of East Hardwick, Vermont, commercial vehicle rule violation: operation with false duty status Jan. 9, 2017, in Sandy Bay Township; $350 fine.

Justin C. Simpson, 34, of Jay, Vermont, commercial vehicle rule violation: operation with false duty status Jan. 9, 2017, in Sandy Bay Township; $350 fine.

Renee Starkey, 41, of Troy, theft by deception Jan. 15, 2017, in Palmyra; $400 fine.

Damian A. Steele, 30, of Madison, operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 22, 2016, in Madison; $500 fine. Operating vehicle without license, same date and town; dismissed.

Joshua A. Stickney, 25, of North Anson, burglary Nov. 25, 2016, in Highland Plantation; four-year Department of Corrections sentence, all but nine months suspended, two-year probation, $4,463 restitution. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Nov. 25, 2016, in Highland Plantation; six-month jail sentence. Criminal mischief Nov. 25, 2016, in Highland Plantation; six-month jail sentence. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Nov. 9, 2016, in Highland Plantation; six-month jail sentence. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Nov. 9, 2016, in Highland Plantation; six-month jail sentence. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Nov. 14, 2016, in Highland Plantation; six-month jail sentence. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Nov. 23, 2016, in Anson; dismissed. Criminal trespass Nov. 24, 2016, in Anson; 90-day jail sentence. Attaching false plates, Jan. 23, 2017, in Madison; dismissed. Violating condition of release Feb. 4, 2017, in Anson; 90-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release Feb. 17, 2017, in Madison; 90-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release March 5, 2017, in Madison; 90-day jail sentence.

Amy M. Tarr, 51, of Palmyra, assault March 6, 2015, in Hartland; $300 fine, 180-day jail sentence all suspended, one-year administrative release, $629.43 restitution.

David M. Theis, 47, of Jackman, operating under the influence Jan. 21, 2017, in Jackman; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension. Failing to stop for an officer, same date and town; dismissed.

David A. Vanadestine, 30, of Pittsfield, operating while license suspended or revoked Jan. 13, 2017, in Hartland; $1,000 fine.

Mathew R. Vigue, 27, of Athens, operating while license suspended or revoked Dec. 20, 2016, in Skowhegan; $500 fine.

Amanda W. Waring, 31, of Madison, operating vehicle without license Jan. 25, 2017, in Norridgewock; dismissed.

Nicole Weeks, 39, of Dexter, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Jan. 21, 2017, in Palmyra; $300 fine.

Morgan B. York, 25, of Searsport, violating snowmobile noise level limits Jan. 28, 2017, in Jackman; $100 fine.

