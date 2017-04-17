A teenager was injured early Monday morning when his car crashed into a building on Broadway in South Portland.

Police were called to the former North East Turf Inc. building at 1122 Broadway around 12:15 a.m. after a car crashed through the front of the building, trapping the driver inside the car. The 19-year-old driver was the only person in the car, according to police.

Scene of early morning crash on Broadway in South Portland. Photo courtesy of the South Portland Police Department

Several passersby, including the person who called 911, stopped to assist the driver until emergency crews arrived, police said.

Fire and emergency medical crews used extrication equipment to remove the man from the heavily damaged Ford Taurus. The man, whose name was not released by police, was taken to a local hospital. Police say the extent of his injuries is not known, but he is expected to survive.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash, but said there was no sign of drug or alcohol use and that speed appeared to be a contributing factor.

The building was vacant at the time of the crash.

