ATHENS — The Athens Community School softball team recently received almost $1,000 in donations from Athens American Legion Post 192 and the Ladies Auxiliary for new uniforms and equipment.

Cheryl Seamans, longtime coach of the team, said she received a phone call from Auxiliary President Linda Doiron, saying she had heard that the girls needed new uniforms and they would like to make a donation. “You could have knocked me over with a feather,” Seamans said.

Captains of the Athens Community School softball team, wearing new uniforms and holding new equipment bought with donations from American Legion Post 192 and its Ladies Auxiliary, present the organizations' presidents a thank-you card. From left are Captain Kira Braley, presidents Robert Doiron and Linda Doiron, and Captain Kaitlyn Pomelow. Contributed photo

The team is made up of girls in the fifth through eighth grade and plays its games on the Roy Towle Field behind Somerset Academy, which is the Legion’s headquarters.

Robert Doiron, president of the Legion post, got the ball rolling with a donation of $665 for the uniforms; and the Auxiliary donated $250 more for new bats, helmets and a catcher’s mitt, according to Seamans. The captains of the team, Kira Braley and Kaitlyn Pomelow, presented the two presidents with a thank-you card and wore their uniforms for the occasion.

The American Legion and the auxiliary support many different causes with funds they earn from raffles and weekly bingo games at the Somerset Academy.

Doug Harlow — 612-2367

[email protected]

Twitter:@Doug_Harlow

