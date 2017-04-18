WINTHROP — Writer and theatre director Caitlin Shetterly will discuss her book “Modified” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, in the King Event Room of Bailey Public Library, 39 Bowdoin St. The free event is part of the ongoing Winthrop Lakes Region Forum and is sponsored by the Winthrop Public Library Foundation.

Shetterly’s new book, named one of Publishers Weekly’s Best Books of 2016, explores America’s use of GMOs and her own journey to cut genetically modified corn from her diet. Throughout the journey, Shetterly and her husband Dan became hardcore farmers’ market shoppers and dedicated to Community Supported Agriculture.

Shetterly studied English and American literature at Brown University and is a frequent contributor to NPR.

For more information, call the library at 377-8673.

