AUGUSTA — Capital Area Technical Center recently announced its March Students of the Month.

Kenneth LaBree, from Gardiner Area High School, is a senior enrolled in the machine tool technology and welding fabrication program. His instructor Darryl Nadeau said, “Kenneth is hard working, always willing to take feedback and improve his skills. He does a great job all around in class,” in a news release from the center.

When he is not in school, LaBree enjoys playing the guitar and ukulele, riding his skateboard and working at Shaw’s. Upon graduation, he plans to attend the New England School of Welding.

Brandon Morgan is a junior from Cony High School enrolled in the graphic design and printing program.

His instructor Jessica Douin said, “Brandon has put in extra time and effort into the program to better himself. He has showed enormous growth in his skills since first quarter,” in the release.

Morgan plays on Cony’s lacrosse team. Next year, he plans to return to CATC.

Share