AUGUSTA — Volunteers will clean downtown Augusta on Saturday as part of annual Earth Day activities.

Participants are asked to meet at 9:45 a.m. Saturday at Market Square Park on Water Street, which is next to Riverfront Barbecue, where gloves and trash bags will be distributed for the cleanup organized by the Augusta Downtown Alliance. Then volunteers are expected to work cleaning up downtown streets and sidewalks and other areas during the event, which is scheduled to continue until 1 p.m.

