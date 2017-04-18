BREMEN – The National Audubon Society says a web camera has captured the first confirmed sighting in Maine of a colorful species of bird typically seen in the southwestern part of the country.

Audubon and Explore.org use a web camera on Hog Island to monitor nesting ospreys. Audubon posted on its website Monday that the camera picked up a vermilion flycatcher, which it called “an incredible rarity.”

Audubon says the bird is far off its normal course. Vermilion flycatchers usually stick to the Southwestern states in the U.S. Audubon also says vermilion flycatchers are known for wandering off course, as records show them venturing as far away as Washington state and Quebec.

Vermilion flycatchers are small birds that display striking red feathers in the male of the species. They feed on insects that they usually catch in midair.

