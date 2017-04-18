Drivers in Maine know to watch out for moose and deer on the roads, but … bears? Yes. Add bears to the list.

On Saturday night, a car hit a male black bear as it crossed Sanford Road near High Pine Loop Road in Wells. The bear died, but no one in the car was injured, according to the Wells Police Department. Police estimated the bear weighed at least 250 pounds.

(Warning: The photo below is a bit grisly — no pun intended.)

“This is a good reminder to bring in your bird feeders and secure your trash. The bears are out and about right now and they are looking for food,” Wells police said.

Black bears can be found in nearly all of Maine, but “are rarely found in the heavily settled southern and central-coastal regions” like Wells, according to the state Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

