RICHMOND — Matt Rines had three singles and an RBI to lift the Richmond baseball team to a season-opening 5-0 victory over Vinalhaven on Tuesday afternoon. Nate Kendrick added a two-run triple for the Bobcats (1-0). Zach Small picked up the win.

Vinalhaven (0-2) had two hits, both by Elijah Ames, who had a double and a single.

SOFTBALL

RICHMOND 15, VINALHAVEN 1: Sydney Tilton homered and drove in four runs while winning pitcher Meranda Martin had three RBIs as the Bobcats cruised in their season opener in Richmond.

Martin pitched four innings, striking out five and allowing two hits.

BOYS LACROSSE

MORSE 14, WINSLOW 8: Colby Nadeau scored four times but it was not enough as the Black Raiders fell to the Shipbuilders in Winslow.

Declan Hall scored four goals and added three assists for Morse (1-0) while Seamus Mann, Cameron Marco and Spencer Knowles each had hat tricks.

Bryce Hillier and Isaac Lambrecht each added two goals and two assists for Winslow (0-1). Doug Carmichael made 11 saves.

