A Jay woman was arrested Tuesday on a theft charge because she allegedly forged thousands of dollars’ worth of checks from the Mile 10 Owners Road Association in the The Forks plantation, police said.

Bobbie Dawes, 45, was charged with class B theft and class D forgery by Lt. David St. Laurent, of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation that started April 12, according to a news release Tuesday from Sheriff Scott R. Nichols.

Dawes was employed as the secretary-treasurer of the Mile 10 Owners Road Association, of The Forks, when association members recently discovered discrepancies in financial statements and contacted the sheriff’s office.

St. Laurent investigated and allegedly found “several checks written from the association to Mrs. Dawes with forged signatures without the knowledge of the association president for a total amount in excess of $10,000,” Nichols said in the release.

More charges are possible after the case is reviewed by the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office in Farmington, Nichols said.

