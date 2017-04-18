AUGUSTA

Monday at 9:26 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Riverside Drive.

12:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

12:19 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Old Belgrade Road.

2:15 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Northern Avenue.

2:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Stephen King Drive.

3:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Townsend Court.

3:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

5:20 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Water Street.

6:30 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Crossing Way.

6:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bond Brook Road.

7:25 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Winthrop Street.

7:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bond Brook Road.

7:42 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Arsenal Street.

8:18 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bond Brook Road.

9:44 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Noyes Court.

11:58 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on New England Road.

BELGRADE

Saturday at 11:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

FARMINGDALE

Sunday at 7:17 p.m., threatening was reported on Louden Street.

GARDINER

Saturday at 7:20 p.m., theft was reported on Maine Avenue.

Sunday at 8:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Highland Avenue.

Monday at 5:59 a.m., a suspicious incident was reported on Fountain Street.

2:09 p.m., a 24-year-old Jefferson woman was issued a summons on charges of leaving the scene of a traffic accident and failing to make an oral or written accident report, after a hit-and-run accident was reported at an unidentified location.

HALLOWELL

Saturday at 5:43 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Smith Road.

Monday at 2:58 p.m., fraud was reported on Water Street.

6:54 p.m., property was recovered on Winthrop Street.

LITCHFIELD

Monday at 5:25 p.m., a fake check was reported on Wabenaki Lane.

WINTHROP

Monday at 2:38 p.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Holmes Road.

4:38 p.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Apple Farm Crossing.

8:54 p.m., theft was reported on Turkey Lane.

9:37 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Maranacook Station Lane.

10:14 p.m., a suspicious person was reported on Main Street.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Monday at 8:49 a.m., Jason R. Gagnon, 36, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant for an earlier charge of having unpaid fines, after a pedestrian check was performed on Bangor and Murray streets.

8:59 a.m., Adam J. Flaherty, 20, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant, after an attempt to locate was performed on Mount Vernon Avenue.

10:21 a.m., Juliann C. O’Neil, 38, of Warren, Massachusetts, was arrested on a warrant, on State Street.

6:47 p.m., Joshua L. Graves, 38, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant, after an attempt to locate was performed on Gage Street.

8:00 p.m., Natasha Nadeau, 27, of Augusta, was arrested on a probation hold and charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release, after a domestic disturbance was reported on Sewall Street.

DRESDEN

Friday at an unidentified time, Zoie Sprague, 19, of Edgecomb, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, on Gardiner Road.

JEFFERSON

Saturday at an unidentified time, Jessica E. Debella, 30, of Whitefield, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of operating under the influence, on Rockland Road.

HALLOWELL

Sunday at 2:45 p.m., Joshua A. Brougham, 31, of West Gardiner, was arrested on charges of burglary, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, failure to appear and failure to pay fines, after an investigation was performed on Smith Road.

WHITEFIELD

Wednesday, April 12 at an unidentified time, a 68-year-old Whitefield man was arrested on Mills Road and charged with operating under the influence, operating while license was suspended or revoked, and failure to register a vehicle.

