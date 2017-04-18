IN BRIGHTON, Monday at 7:50 p.m., trees were reported down on Brighton Road.

IN CANAAN, Monday at 3:54 p.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.

IN EMBDEN, Monday at 12:29 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Kennebec River Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 7:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported to the police.

8:47 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Montcalm Street.

9:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 12:57 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

10:36 a.m., an assault was reported on Livermore Falls Road.

7:33 p.m., theft was reported on Quebec Street.

7:59 p.m., harassment was reported on Dianna Way.

IN KINGFIELD, Monday at 3:31 p.m., harassment was reported on Depot Street.

IN MADISON, Monday at 9:28 a.m., theft was reported on Weston Avenue.

12:14 p.m., debris was reported on Lakewood Road.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Monday at 12:24 p.m., a chimney fire was reported on Taylor Hill Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 3:23 p.m., theft was reported on Mercer Road.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 2:09 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Clairmont Street.

8:40 p.m., an assault was reported on Elizabeth Street.

IN PALMYRA, Monday at 6:06 p.m., trespassing was reported on Marsh Corner Road.

Tuesday at 4:58 a.m., debris was reported on Oxbow Road.

IN PHILLIPS, Monday at 12:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 4:06 p.m., a railroad crossing problem was reported on Industrial Park Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 11:46 a.m., a scam was reported on South Factory Street.

1:11 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

1:40 p.m., a scam was reported on Waterville Road.

5:15 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

5:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Avenue.

6:07 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

10:38 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

IN SOLON, Monday at 1:27 p.m., trees were reported down on South Solon Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 7:39 a.m., theft was reported at Rite Aid on Main Street.

8:22 a.m., burglary was reported on Spring Street.

10:12 a.m., harassment was reported on West River Road.

10:49 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

11:47 a.m., theft was reported on Victoria Drive.

12:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.

1:45 p.m., theft was reported at Colby College.

3:45 p.m., shoplifting was reported at the Maine Smoke Shop on College Avenue.

3:52 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.

3:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

5:20 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Marden’s Surplus & Salvage on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

5:48 p.m., theft was reported at Wal-Mart in Waterville Commons.

7:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

7:33 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Pleasant Court.

Tuesday at 1:03 a.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

IN WILTON, Monday at 4:18 p.m., theft was reported on North Pond Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 6:55 p.m., Ernest A. Tripp, 50, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on a charge of assault with prior offenses.

9:25 p.m., Steven James Knockwood, 42, of Jay, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and violating conditions of release, and on a probation hold.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 9:15 a.m., Crystal M. Gagne, 36, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant for failing to appear.

4:13 p.m., Wade Washburn, 48, of Skowhegan, was arrested on two warrants for unpaid fines.

4:35 p.m., Darren Lee Costa, 51, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant for failing to appear.

6:19 p.m., Randy Joseph Poirier, 29, of Madison, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating conditions of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 4:31 p.m., Dominique Wadleigh, 21, of Fairfield, was arrested on two warrants.

7:39 p.m., Adam Scott Bajpai, 25, of Oakland, was arrested on a warrant.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 5:20 p.m., Jacqueline M. LaJoie, 48, of Augusta, was summoned on a charge of shoplifting.

7:33 p.m., Samantha D. Bass, 20, residence unknown, was summoned on a charge of drinking liquor while a minor.

