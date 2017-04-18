IN BRIGHTON, Monday at 7:50 p.m., trees were reported down on Brighton Road.
IN CANAAN, Monday at 3:54 p.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.
IN EMBDEN, Monday at 12:29 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Kennebec River Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 7:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported to the police.
8:47 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Montcalm Street.
9:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 12:57 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
10:36 a.m., an assault was reported on Livermore Falls Road.
7:33 p.m., theft was reported on Quebec Street.
7:59 p.m., harassment was reported on Dianna Way.
IN KINGFIELD, Monday at 3:31 p.m., harassment was reported on Depot Street.
IN MADISON, Monday at 9:28 a.m., theft was reported on Weston Avenue.
12:14 p.m., debris was reported on Lakewood Road.
IN NEW VINEYARD, Monday at 12:24 p.m., a chimney fire was reported on Taylor Hill Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 3:23 p.m., theft was reported on Mercer Road.
IN OAKLAND, Monday at 2:09 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Clairmont Street.
8:40 p.m., an assault was reported on Elizabeth Street.
IN PALMYRA, Monday at 6:06 p.m., trespassing was reported on Marsh Corner Road.
Tuesday at 4:58 a.m., debris was reported on Oxbow Road.
IN PHILLIPS, Monday at 12:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 4:06 p.m., a railroad crossing problem was reported on Industrial Park Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 11:46 a.m., a scam was reported on South Factory Street.
1:11 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.
1:40 p.m., a scam was reported on Waterville Road.
5:15 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
5:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Avenue.
6:07 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.
10:38 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
IN SOLON, Monday at 1:27 p.m., trees were reported down on South Solon Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 7:39 a.m., theft was reported at Rite Aid on Main Street.
8:22 a.m., burglary was reported on Spring Street.
10:12 a.m., harassment was reported on West River Road.
10:49 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
11:47 a.m., theft was reported on Victoria Drive.
12:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.
1:45 p.m., theft was reported at Colby College.
3:45 p.m., shoplifting was reported at the Maine Smoke Shop on College Avenue.
3:52 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.
3:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.
5:20 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Marden’s Surplus & Salvage on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
5:48 p.m., theft was reported at Wal-Mart in Waterville Commons.
7:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
7:33 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Pleasant Court.
Tuesday at 1:03 a.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.
IN WILTON, Monday at 4:18 p.m., theft was reported on North Pond Road.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 6:55 p.m., Ernest A. Tripp, 50, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on a charge of assault with prior offenses.
9:25 p.m., Steven James Knockwood, 42, of Jay, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and violating conditions of release, and on a probation hold.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 9:15 a.m., Crystal M. Gagne, 36, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant for failing to appear.
4:13 p.m., Wade Washburn, 48, of Skowhegan, was arrested on two warrants for unpaid fines.
4:35 p.m., Darren Lee Costa, 51, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant for failing to appear.
6:19 p.m., Randy Joseph Poirier, 29, of Madison, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating conditions of release.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 4:31 p.m., Dominique Wadleigh, 21, of Fairfield, was arrested on two warrants.
7:39 p.m., Adam Scott Bajpai, 25, of Oakland, was arrested on a warrant.
SUMMONSES
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 5:20 p.m., Jacqueline M. LaJoie, 48, of Augusta, was summoned on a charge of shoplifting.
7:33 p.m., Samantha D. Bass, 20, residence unknown, was summoned on a charge of drinking liquor while a minor.
