STOCKTON SPRINGS — Police arrested a 22-year-old man Saturday after he reportedly assaulted his partner, pointing a firearm at her at one point.

Marshall Crockett, of Stockton Springs, was arguing Friday with the woman identified as the victim at their shared residence in the town, according to a news release from the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office.

Marshall Crockett

Crockett allegedly assaulted his partner a number of times and, while reportedly pointing a loaded gun at her, threatened to kill her and her family.

He also took her phone to stop her from calling for help, according to the release.

The victim reported the assault Saturday. The sheriff’s office executed a search warrant during the afternoon, during which the officers found a firearm. They also found drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to the release, and more charges are likely.

Crockett was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and terrorizing, criminal threatening, reckless conduct and obstructing the report of a crime, all class D misdemeanors.

He was taken to the Waldo County Correctional Center, where he is being held without bail.

A call requesting further information on the case was not returned immediately.

